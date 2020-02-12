Bald eagle takes a dip in Brookgreen Gardens pond

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The spring-like temperatures along the Grand Strand had one bald eagle take a refreshing dip in a pond.
Brookgreen Gardens posted video on its Facebook page of the bald eagle enjoying the water at the pool located near the “Youth Taming the Wild” sculpture.
Anna Lovell with the marketing department was able to get a close-up of the beautiful bird.
She said that Brookgreen has at least two eagles that are frequent visitors to the pond. Lovell said he was bathing in the pool for at least 10 minutes.
“Since we are a wildlife sanctuary, I think the wild animals feel peaceful at Brookgreen, as do all our guests,” Lovell said in a message to WMBF.
