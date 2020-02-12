Authorities investigating after man found dead in yard of Dillon home

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The man found dead Tuesday in the yard of a Dillon home has been identified.
According to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, the man has been identified as Brandon Lamar Brown, 27, of Dillon.
Grimsley said Brown’s body was found in the yard of a home around the 200 block of S. 9th Avenue. He added Brown’s death is being treated as suspicious.
Tommy Crosby with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirms the agency is assisting in the investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at Grand Strand Medical Center. Grimsley is expected to release the manner of Brown’s death Thursday.
