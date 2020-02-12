‘Armed and very dangerous’ man wanted in connection to murder in Union Co.

February 11, 2020

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who officials say should be considered armed and very dangerous, is wanted in connection to a murder in Union County.

According to the Monroe Police Department, 20-year-old Elijah Demon Bennett, also known as Speedy, is wanted for first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Officers say they obtained these warrants Tuesday in connection to the recent murder of 42-year-old Alvin Edwin Brewer that happened on Jan. 26, 2020.

Police say 42-year-old Alvin Brewer was shot multiple times and killed during a fight on Commerce Drive in Monroe. Brewer was found in the parking lot with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Two other individuals have recently been apprehended in connection to this case, Jakaiy Hammonds and an unnamed juvenile.

Police say Bennett should be considered armed and very dangerous. He has stated he will not be apprehended.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of Bennett, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

