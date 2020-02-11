WATCH: Authorities to provide update on search for missing 6-year-old S.C. girl

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS/WMBF) – Cayce city officials are set to provide an update on the search for missing 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik.
The press conference is set to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Faye’s family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.
State and federal law enforcement agencies have gotten involved in the search.
