Warrants: Children tested positive for drugs after Myrtle Beach officers found them in ‘unsanitary living conditions’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police said three children were found in “extreme unsanitary living conditions” and later tested positive for drugs, leading to the arrest of two adults.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 35-year-old Steven Alan Schwartz was arrested on Feb. 7, while 31-year-old Brandi Lynn Schwartz was taken into custody the next day.
Both were charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
According to the arrest warrants, the three children were placed into emergency protective custody on Jan. 7 due to the extreme unsanitary living conditions that were provided by the two suspects.
While in the custody of the Department of Social Services, the children tested positive for opioids and methamphetamines, the warrants stated.
