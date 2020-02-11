S.C. partners with Homeland Security to promote human trafficking awareness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department’s leader announced a major partnership to help raise awareness about human trafficking.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock released a statement saying South Carolina has partnered with the Department of Homeland Security to promote the Blue Campaign.
It’s a national public awareness campaign, designed to educate the public, law enforcement and other industry partners to recognize human trafficking.
“One large myth about human trafficking is that it usually involves kidnapping or physically forcing someone into a situation,” Prock said. “In reality, most traffickers use psychological means such as tricking defrauding, manipulating, or threatening victims into providing exploitative labor or commercial sex services.”
This comes after a report identified Horry County as the top county in the state for reports of human trafficking.
If you suspect human trafficking, then contact your local law enforcement agency or call the toll-free National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
