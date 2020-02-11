Rockers 311 coming to House of Blues in April

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The rock band 311 is coming to the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach in April.
The group, whose hits include “Down,” “Come Original” and “Amber,” is going on tour this year to celebrate its 30th anniversary by playing in all 50 states.
They'll be in the Grand Strand to perform April 22.
Ticket presale begins this Thursday for Live Nation members.
They’ll go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 14, starting at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.