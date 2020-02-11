Police investigate after vehicle hits 2 pedestrians, utility pole in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating what caused a vehicle to hit two people and a utility pole.
Officers were called to the wreck just after 4 p.m. Monday on Dargan Street, near Elm Street.
They discovered that the vehicle left the road, hit two pedestrians and then a utility pole.
The two people inside the vehicle and one of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second pedestrian was taken to the hospital by another vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.