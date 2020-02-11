Police conducting suspicious death investigation in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Bennettsville are investigating a suspicious death Tuesday afternoon.
According to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller, officers were called to the city’s College Heights area after a man’s body was found inside a residence early Tuesday afternoon.
The exact manner of death was not immediately known and Miller said the death is being investigated as suspicious.
He added the body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.
