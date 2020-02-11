Myrtle Beach police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Myrtle Beach.
Arrest warrants show the 14-year-old victim spoke with officers back in May 2017 about the alleged incident that occurred in February 2017.
The teenager told officers that the suspect held her down on his bed and sexually assaulted her.
Myrtle Beach police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jorge Moreno and arrested him last week.
He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16.
He is at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
