Investigation underway after body found at Williamsburg-Florence County line

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation has started Tuesday afternoon after a body was discovered along Beaulah Road on the Willamsburg-Florence County line, authorities said.
Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Daryel Moyd said due to the location, it’s a joint investigation between Williamsburg County authorities and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Coroners from both counties have been called to the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
