Horry police seek man wanted for ‘smash-and-grab’ thefts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted for a series of thefts
According to HCPD, Jamie “Green Eyes” Stanley often commits “smash-and-grab” thefts of cigarettes at area businesses. He is currently wanted on ten counts of second-degree burglary.
Police say Stanley is known to frequent the Poplar community in Longs, as well as parts of Little River and North Myrtle Beach.
If you have any information on Stanley’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
