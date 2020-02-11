Gamecock fan celebrates remission of cancer ahead of big game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While South Carolina gears up for their big showdown against UConn, one Gamecock fan is already celebrating a big victory of his own.
After several rounds of radiation, Kim Mitchell’s father, Clyde Lipsey, was able to ring the bell successfully signaling the remission of cancer.
He was initially diagnosed with cancer in December 2019. Since then, he’s gone through nearly nine weeks of treatment to get to this point.
“He had 14 radiation treatments and ended today,” said Clyde’s daughter, Kim Mitchell. “We are season ticket holders and he has not been able to attend many games since being diagnosed December 11 due to some side effects. He has been anxiously awaiting to return to watch ‘his girls’ play and as fate would have it he gets to come back tonight for the BIGGEST game of the year!”
Mitchell said her father had a cancerous tumor attached to the vertebra on his back. While he was going through his treatments, Mitchell said Lipsey received a “get well” card from Gamecocks head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley.
“The support from Coach Staley means the world to him,” Mitchell said. “His words were, ‘I didn’t even know she knew who I was, much less that she’d send me a card.’”
Now, the 71-year-old Little Mountain resident looks forward to cheering on the South Carolina women as they take on the Huskies.
“I have no words!” Mitchell said. "He’s a warrior and my hero and, to watch him fight his toughest fight has been very emotional. Getting to see him be able to make it to this game has me in tears! These moments are priceless!
