FIRST ALERT: More rain chances, chilly weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cold front will usher in some showers and our next drop in temperatures.
The clouds linger through Wednesday, turning mostly cloudy to overcast at times. Rain chances are slim but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. We’ll remain unseasonably warm as afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s.
Warm weather continue to filter in Thursday as we climb into the middle 70s, nearly 20° above-average for this time of year! A cold front moves through late in the day, ushering in some showers and storms but severe weather is not expected.
The rain and clouds exit early Friday morning as much cooler weather arrives to end the week. Afternoon highs top out at 54° Friday, only hitting 50° Saturday afternoon.
Clouds begin to filter back-in for Sunday with a few showers around late in the day. We’ll begin to warm-up, approaching 60° Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.