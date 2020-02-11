FIRST ALERT: Daily rain chances and warm temperatures continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues for the next few days with a few chances of showers and storms.
The first two chances arrive today with the chance of showers through the day. What had looked liked a soaking rain across the region, has dropped to just a few showers in Horry County and the Grand Strand. The heaviest rain will arrive in the western Carolinas throughout the day with a steady rain throughout the day.
The best chance of rain for us will arrive during the late afternoon and evening hours after highs climb into the low-mid 70s. The best chances are located along I-95 and west of the interstate. Rain chances there are at 40% with an isolated strong storm possible.
The Storm Prediction Center put that area in a level 1 (marginal risk) for a strong storm or two later today. The best chance for a strong storm would be to the northwest/west, outside of our viewing area.
The region sees a brief break fro the rain on Wednesday with just a stray shower chance at 20%. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s.
The second rain maker arrives on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms arriving by the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will send temperatures into the lower to middle 70s ahead of the rain. Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday ahead of the cold front with records that date back to the 40s. While a few storms are expected, the risk of severe storms is low.
Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the low-mid 50s on Friday and eventually the upper 40s on Saturday! It will not last long though! Another warming trend arrives by next week.
