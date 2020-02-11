Developers propose upscale resort for Myrtle Beach’s south end area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From a proposed oceanfront hotel to beachfront apartments already under construction, a lot is taking on the south end of Ocean Boulevard.
Plans to build a Holiday Inn Vacation Oceanfront Resort we’re presented to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board last week. The lot sits right by the Springmaid Pier which is currently under construction with access to the Market Common right up the road.
At one time this lot was an oceanfront campground but has since just sat empty.
“I think the south end and downtown are the two big areas of redevelopment for our city right now,” said Myrtle Beach Councilman John Krajc.
Plans for the new resort show a six-story oceanfront hotel with two towers. Renderings also show outdoor pools and hot tubs between each tower along with other vacation-style amenities, which impressed the community appearance board.
“This is a very nice looking hotel we would have on the oceanfront, a vacation club, if you will, with a Holiday Inn name,” said Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.
It’s not the only project in the works on South Ocean Boulevard, along 14th Avenue South a new apartment complex with shopping space below nears completion.
From the art museum, Springmaid Pier, Myrtle Beach State Park and of course the Market Common, Kruea believes a new resort in this location could be an untapped market for sports tourism.
”The Market Common draws our sports tourism people, they need a place to stay that’s convenient to Grand Park,” said Kruea.
And more development opportunities could soon lie ahead for the southside of Ocean Boulevard.
”We, in fact, have pretty much developed the entire center city so it’s time to look at places where there is opportunity, and one of those great places in South Ocean Boulevard,” said Kruea.
If the plans are approved by the community appearance board, the time table of the project would be determined by the developer.
