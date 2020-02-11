Conway soldier enters plea agreement in bomb-making plot

FORT RILEY, Kansas (WMBF) – A soldier from Conway has agreed to plead guilty after he was accused of plotting to build a bomb and target a news network.
Jarrett Smith, 24, was based at Fort Riley in Kansas when he was arrested back in September.
WMBF News’ sister station, KWCH, learned that Smith and his family are from Conway. According to Horry County Schools, a former student named Jarrett Smith was a 2014 graduate of Carolina Forest High School.
An investigation into Smith began after undercover agents saw a posting on Facebook. They said he posted that he wanted to go to Ukraine to fight with a violent far-right paramilitary group called Azov Battalion.
Authorities also said he took part in a Facebook group chat where he gave out information on how to build a bomb and how to construct Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
They also said he spoke to a confidential source about plans to attack the United States and kill members of the far-left group, Antifa, as well as destroying nearby cell towers on local news stations. Smith is also accused of suggesting that a major news network could be a target for a vehicle bomb. The name of the news network was not revealed.
Court documents filed on Monday show Smith agreed to plead guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.
The plea agreement shows that the maximum sentence for each count is not more than 20 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and not more than five years of supervised release.
As part of the plea agreement, the United States Attorney for the District of Kansas agrees to dismiss the charge of threatening interstate communication and to not file any additional charges against the defendant arising out of the investigation.
The sentence will be determined by a United States District Court judge.
