Children tossed like rag dolls as school bus crashes in Perry County, Ohio (video)

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - This is hard to watch.
Ohio troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 13 and 204 in Perry County on Dec. 19, after a Northern Local school bus rolled on its side.
The rollover occurred after the bus was hit by a Ford Mustang that failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to a witness.
The driver of the Mustang was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Several students were taken to the hospital as well, but authorities didn’t elaborate on the extent of their injuries.
