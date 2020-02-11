Animal rescue in Pawleys Island looking for volunteers

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A local animal rescue is looking for volunteers to provide love, compassion and care to cats and dogs as they await their forever homes.
All4Paws in Pawleys Island was founded in 2012. During that time, the organization says they have rescued more than 14,000 cats and dogs.
For volunteer opportunities, click here.
Reporter Kate Merriman will have more on the mission of All4Paws Tuesday on WMBF News Today starting at 5 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.