‘This means the world to me”: Grand Strand veteran gets ‘royal’ treatment for birthday
John Moore, second from left, was crowned king for a day Monday in honor of his 97th birthday. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | February 10, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 11:26 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand World War II veteran is having a birthday fit for a king.

John Moore celebrated his 97th birthday Monday in style. He was crowned king for the day, while his two great-great granddaughters were crowned princesses.

Moore also got to enjoy a limo ride to the Sea Captain’s House for lunch.

“I’ve had a day if I never have another one,” Moore said. “This means the world to me. I didn’t think I deserved this.”

