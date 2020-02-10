‘This means the world to me”: Grand Strand veteran gets ‘royal’ treatment for birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand World War II veteran is having a birthday fit for a king.
John Moore celebrated his 97th birthday Monday in style. He was crowned king for the day, while his two great-great granddaughters were crowned princesses.
Moore also got to enjoy a limo ride to the Sea Captain’s House for lunch.
“I’ve had a day if I never have another one,” Moore said. “This means the world to me. I didn’t think I deserved this.”
