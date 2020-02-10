Surveillance video captures man stealing from Lumberton jewelry store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are searching for a man who they said stole a couple of items from a jewelry store.
Investigators said on Saturday night, a man went into McNeill Jewelers in Biggs Mall and took a gold rope and gold Indian head charm before running out of the store.
Authorities said surveillance video and items left behind helped them identify the suspect as 35-year-old Michael Oxendine from Fairmont.
Lumberton police obtained arrest warrants for two counts of felony larceny against Oxendine.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
