Robeson County school district confirms tuberculosis case at Lumberton Junior HS

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County sent a letter to parents on Monday about a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Lumberton Junior High School.
Tuberculosis is a disease that is spread from person to person through the air. It usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect the brain, kidneys or the spine. It is curable with medications.
The school district said it is working closely with the Robeson County Health Department on the matter.
The Robeson County Health Department will then send letters to the students who may have been possibly exposed to the illness and a TB skin test will be done.
“We are taking this health matter very seriously and are confident that the actions of school officials and the Robeson County Health Department are guarding the well-being of the students, staff and public,” said Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten.
The school district believes that it will likely be a small number of people who may be impacted. As for those who may have been exposed, the health department will ensure they will receive the appropriate testing and treatment.
