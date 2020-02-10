Police: Loris woman tries to run vehicle off roadway, charged with attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she used her car as a weapon Saturday afternoon, attempting to run another vehicle off the roadway.
The victim said she and the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Marlena Jackson, got into a fight near Cedar Branch Road and Blue Sky Road in the Loris area, according to a report from Horry County police.
Jackson then allegedly drove her vehicle into the victim’s car to try to run her off the roadway. According to the report, Jackson’s vehicle ended up in a ditch.
Jackson was later found at a home on Redenbo Drive and was arrested. Police say they found the vehicle used in the alleged incident parked behind the home. According to the report, the car’s front-end was damaged.
Police say following her arrest, Jackson continued to threaten the victim.
Online records show Jackson is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
