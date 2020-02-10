Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase down S.C. 707, according to report

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man is behind bars after police said he failed to stop for a traffic stop and led officers on a high-speed chase down S.C. 707 early Monday morning.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states an officer patrolling Socastee Boulevard around 1 a.m. saw a Lexus sedan leave the Sunup Bar and head south along S.C. 707.
The officer started following the vehicle after seeing a defective taillight and noticing it swerving within its lane, the report states.
Police said the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop at S.C. 707 and Enterprise Road. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Dustin Antwan Gaines, allegedly did not stop and drove off at a high rate of speed.
The sedan was traveling southbound on S.C. 707 and dispatch notified the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, as the suspect was heading toward their jurisdiction, the report states.
As the vehicle approached the Horry/Georgetown County line, officers were setup in place to deploy stop sticks, according to authorities.
“The vehicle eluded the officers and crossed over Hwy. 17 bypass intersection,” the report states. “As the vehicle crossed the intersection, the vehicle lost control and came to an abrupt stop in a grass area just shy of a tree line.”
The suspect allegedly ran out of the car before being detained by police. When officers ran his information through dispatch, it was discovered that he had a suspended driver’s license, according to the police report.
Officers also noticed the suspect had glassy eyes and an “unstable gait,” the report states. He allegedly failed two out of three tests, “giving probable cause that the arrestee was driving under the influence.”
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Antwan was booked around 3:21 a.m. and charged with failure to stop for a blue light, DUI and driving under suspension.
He remained in jail around 2:15 p.m. Monday under a $1,000 bond.
