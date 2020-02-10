Maddie & Tae set to perform at 2020 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country duo Maddie & Tae were added to the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest lineup Monday.
Known for hits like “Girl in a Country Song” and “Ain’t There Yet,” Maddie & Tae are the first female artists set to perform at this year’s festival.
Michael Ray, Riley Green, Joe Diffie and Jon Pardi are also scheduled to perform, along with headlining acts Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen.
The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
