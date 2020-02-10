Little River veterans center gets much-needed new roof free of charge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River is getting a brand new roof for free.
Center director Ronald Wilson says the roof was sorely needed, so the project was put up for bid.
Offers were coming in at around $10,000, but one local company couldn't believe others were charging the veterans center for the work.
"Last year I had to replace all the windows. This year, we had to get a new roof. It was leaking so bad. So, I did put it out for bids, and M.D. Roofing and Ryan Massey came in with the low bid, which was free. And he's doing a great job. They're having to replace the entire roof,” Wilson said.
He added the center was built 43 years ago and has just worn down over time. The money that was set aside for the project can go toward helping veterans.
