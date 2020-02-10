Judge sentences Myrtle Beach man to 10 years on drug charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges involving heroin.
Jose Barrera Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The judge sentenced Barrera to 10 years on each charge, but the sentences will run concurrently.
Barrera was arrested in February 2019 after a search warrant was executed on Appaloosa Drive after an in-depth investigation, according to Horry County police. Barrera and four others were arrested in the case.
