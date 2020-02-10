How you can send a Valentine’s Day card to an MUSC psychiatric patient for free

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Are you looking for a way to spread the love around on Valentine’s Day?
The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has an easy way you can do it for free.
Simply visit the Institute of Psychiatry portion of the MUSC website here, pick a card theme, and fill out the form.
The cards are distributed throughout the hospital and MUSC cannot accommodate individual requests.
Officials say only your first name will be included on the card. Anyone with questions should contact cartejes@musc.edu.
Anyone who wants to donate to MUSC’s Friends of Mental Health Fund can do so here.
