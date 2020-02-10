Horry County Democratic Party protests outside Myrtle Beach Gun and Knife Show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been known as the gun show loophole, allowing people to buy a firearm at a gun show like the one this weekend in Myrtle Beach without a background check.
Gun show promoter Mike Kent said that claim is misleading.
“The gun show loophole is basically a political term that people have made up. There’s a federal law that allows for individuals to sell their guns to other individuals as long as they stay within the state. It’s a federal law, it’s on the books. Everyone knows about it," Kent said.
He said any of the licensed gun shops at the event conduct background checks.
“When you come to a gun show, you go through the same background process that you would when you go to a Dick’s Sporting Goods,” Kent said.
Rosemary Wolfe, with the Gun Sense Committee of the Horry County Democratic Party, said their issue isn’t just with the gun show itself.
“We want full background checks, extended background checks. We want a ban on assault rifles,” Wolfe said.
She said these are common sense things that need to be done. Wolfe added that she thinks Horry County as a sanctuary city could put guns in the wrong people’s hands.
Back inside the gun show, Cormac Arms and Outfitters co-owner Douglas Kahn said they want gun safety too.
“We also offer safety classes and training classes so those people know how to handle a firearm and know how to safely use a firearm,” Kahn said.
Wolfe, however, said she has concerns.
“What I really fear is more mass shootings and incidents that come right here to South Carolina,” she said.
Last week, the Horry County Council took the initial step to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary. It has to go through two more readings before any sort of declaration could be approved.
