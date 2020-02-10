Gamecocks stay at No. 1 in AP Top 25, UConn slides to No. 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina continued their winning ways over the last week and, because of that, the Gamecocks remain at the top of the AP Top 25 rankings.
Dawn Staley’s squad has picked up a pair of top-25 wins in their last two contests. First, the Gamecocks took down No. 22 Tennessee 69-48 at home on Feb. 2. Four days later, Carolina traveled to Fayetteville and captured a big win over No. 25 Arkansas 86-65.
Behind the Gamecocks are Baylor, Oregon, and N.C. State. The Wolfpack jumped three spots to No. 4.
The Gamecocks now turn their attention to a top-5 matchup on Monday night against UConn. The Huskies fell one spot this week to No. 5.
The Gamecocks and the Huskies will battle at Colonial Life Arena at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
