FIRST ALERT: Warmth continues with a few showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue for the next few days with a few chances of rain.
The first of two rain makers this week will arrive on Tuesday with the chance of a few showers through the day. What had looked like a soaking rain across the region, has dwindled to just a few showers at times as the steadiest and heaviest rain remains across the western Carolinas.
The best chance of rain will arrive during the late afternoon and evening and be concentrated in areas along and west of I-95 where rain chances are 40%. Near the beaches, the chance of showers drops to just 20%.
Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will soar to 70 at the beach and into the middle 70s across the Pee Dee. The region will see a brief break from the rain on Wednesday with just a stray shower possible and temperatures in the 60s.
The next rain maker arrives on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms arriving by the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will send temperatures into the lower to middle 70s ahead of the rain. While a few storms will be possible, the risk of severe storms is quite low at this time.
Much cooler temperatures will settle in along with clearing skies by Friday and Saturday.
