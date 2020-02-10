FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth and daily rain chances for the new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably mild weather is back in the forecast this week along with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms.
As you're preparing for the day, you'll need the light jacket for the morning but you can forget about the jacket this afternoon. Highs will quickly return into the upper 60s to lower 70s today with southerly winds pumping back plenty of warmer temperatures into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon and into the evening hours, ahead of our next system that brings rain chances to the region on Tuesday. That system has actually shown some signs of stalling out to the northwest, reducing some of the rain chances for Tuesday.
As we go throughout the day on Tuesday, we will begin with mostly cloudy skies. The cold front will work in from the northwest, providing the best rain chances on Tuesday to the Pee Dee at 60% mainly in the afternoon hours. Instead of the cold front making it down to the Grand Strand, it will begin to stall out before lifting back to the north ahead of our next system. In return, rain chances will not be as widespread but still will provide for scattered showers and a rumble of thunder on Tuesday. Despite the cloud cover and rain chances, highs on Tuesday will reach the low-mid 70s.
Scattered shower chances will linger into the overnight hours on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning with a 20% chance of an isolated shower on Wednesday. Since the cold front doesn’t fully make it through our area, temperatures will not drop much on Wednesday. Look for highs to remain in the mid-upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.
The next rain maker provides what looks to be the best rain chances for the week on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms arriving by the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and a strong cold front will send the temperatures from the low-middle 70s on Thursday to the lower 50s on Saturday. That’s our next spell of cooler weather.
