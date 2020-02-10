FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth and daily rain chances for the new work week

As we go throughout the day on Tuesday, we will begin with mostly cloudy skies. The cold front will work in from the northwest, providing the best rain chances on Tuesday to the Pee Dee at 60% mainly in the afternoon hours. Instead of the cold front making it down to the Grand Strand, it will begin to stall out before lifting back to the north ahead of our next system. In return, rain chances will not be as widespread but still will provide for scattered showers and a rumble of thunder on Tuesday. Despite the cloud cover and rain chances, highs on Tuesday will reach the low-mid 70s.