Deputies arrest 2 more suspects connected to deadly October shooting in Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested two more men who they said are connected to a deadly shooting in Timmonsville.
Authorities were called back in October to Colonial Drive in Timmonsville, where they said 28-year-old Tirrell Williams was shot and killed. A second person was also shot and taken to a local hospital.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ahmad McKnight and Damien McFadden were arrested on Friday and charged in connection to the case.
The two are charged with murder and attempted murder.
Keyon Jones and Jivon Smith were also arrested in the case back in October. The two also face murder and attempted murder charges.
All four are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.