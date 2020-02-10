Authorities investigate bomb threats made at McDonald’s in Pawleys Island, Georgetown

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that was made at a Pawleys Island McDonald’s.
Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the restaurant on Highway 17 was evacuated for safety.
Authorities said the bomb threat was called in by someone claiming there was a bomb at the restaurant.
They also said someone also called in a similar threat at a McDonald’s restaurant in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department is investigating the threat made to the restaurant there.
The sheriff’s office said no explosives have been found at the Pawleys Island location.
The investigation is ongoing.
