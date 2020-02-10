Be aware of online scams, viruses ahead of Valentine’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many will take to the internet to purchase a gift for their special someone this Valentine’s Day. But cybersecurity experts want you to be on the lookout for online scams and viruses.
Experts say if an online deal seems to good to be true, it probably is.
Stanton Greenawalt, a cybersecurity professor at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, says ensure the site you’re buying from is secure by checking beside the web link for a lock box. He added shoppers should be aware of the debit or credit card used, checking with your bank to see how they will protect you if you get a false charge.
Greenawalt said he doesn’t recommend using your bank card. Instead, buy a prepaid Visa card and purchase the online items with it. He said that way the only money you would lose would be from the prepaid account, not your bank account.
“What they’re [scammers] really after is your email account," Greenawalt said.
Greenawalt added a great way to avoid scams or viruses is to never give out your email. If you’re suddenly getting numerous emails about a certain topic, experts say delete all the emails.
