Backstreet Boys coming to Charlotte this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “Backstreet’s Back” and coming to Charlotte this fall!
The Backstreet Boys DNA 2020 World Tour will come to Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on September 22, the band announced Monday, following last year’s sold out North American tour.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Valentine’s Day, at LiveNation.com.
“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can," Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean says. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy.”
The DNA World Tour has already visited five continents.
