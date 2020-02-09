Twin sister, USC Union teammate killed in crash, 2 teammates injured by wrong-way driver, troopers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Students and staff at the University of South Carolina Union were in mourning Saturday after a crash Friday night killed two members of the school's softball team, and injured two others.
“Our campus and community is absolutely devastated and heartbroken over this news," said Annie Smith, the school’s marketing and development director.
Mia Stokes, 18, of Charlotte, and Grace Revels, 20, of Lancaster, were killed in the crash, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.
"Our first priority at this moment is to extend our compassion and condolences to their family and friends. We ask everyone to keep our campus and their families in your thoughts and prayers in the days to come," Smith said.
The crash was reported about 10 p.m. Friday, on Woodley Road at SC-295, which is also known as Southport Road, troopers said.
The girls were in a 2012 Ford on Southport Road when a 2012 Toyota, heading in the opposite direction, crossed the center line and collided with the Ford, according to troopers.
Stokes died at the scene and Revels died at Spartanburg Regional hospital, troopers said.
Devyn Royce, who was driving, and Mallory Stokes, who was a passenger, were also injured in the crash, troopers said.
Smith said Royce received numerous cuts, bruises, sprained wrist and sprained knee.
She said Mallory, who is Stokes' twin sister, will need surgery on her arm.
Troopers said they both had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle.
All the victims were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
The University of South Carolina Union posted about the accident on its Facebook page, saying the four people in the Ford were Lady Bantams.
