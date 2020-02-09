SC man reportedly ran around naked, assaulted two people, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A Beaufort man is behind bars facing several assault charges. Oconee County deputies arrested Luke Owens. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were sent to the Epoch Apartment complex on Jacobs Road.
Deputies got reports of a naked man running around outside. They say Owens, 21, broke into an apartment, physically assaulted a man and tried to sexually assault him.
Arrest warrants state Owens slapped the victim in the face, broke the interior door of the apartment off its hinges into several pieces and broke both a computer desk chair and vacuum cleaner while using them to break down the interior door.
Arrest warrants also state Owens "willfully and maliciously exposed his private parts" to the victim. Deputies said the victim asked Owens to leave. Investigators also noticed property damage at the apartment.
Deputies were also called to the Tru by Hilton hotel on Clemson Boulevard. They say Owens was also there. He is accused of going into the hotel naked and assaulting a woman inside. Arrest warrants state Owens slapped the victim and ordered her to perform oral sex while fondling himself. Deputies say he also tried to sexually assault her.
According to arrest warrants, Owens assaulted a deputy while being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. Investigators said Owens kicked the deputy in the chest and face several times.
Owens is facing a slew of charges, including assault and battery, burglary and criminal sexual conduct. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
