FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather pattern returns, looking ahead to our next rain maker

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clearing skies overnight allowed for a colder start to Sunday with frost occuring in many spots this morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out the door.
Sunny skies continue throughout today's forecast as the temperatures turn warmer. Afternoon highs will top out right around 55°. This is just the start of another big warming trend into the new work week.
Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday despite the increasing cloud cover. Mostly cloudy skies will return by Monday evening ahead of our next rain maker on Tuesday.
That cold front will arrive Tuesday, bringing in the on and off rain for the day. While severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms could mix in at times. Rain will be heavy at times, especially to the northwest where the axis of heavy rain continues to sit.
Highs on Wednesday will remain above average, despite the cold front moving through. We will see the mid 60s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. It'll be hard to see any clearing throughout the day as yet another system looks to bring rain chances on Thursday.
