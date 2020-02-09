FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth and rain chances for the week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably mild weather will once again return to the region this week along with several chances of showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and temperatures not as chilly as the last few nights. Readings will drop into the lower 40s along the beaches and upper 30s well inland.
Monday will see sunny skies in the morning giving way to increasing clouds by the afternoon. The day will also feature a big warm up as afternoon temperatures climb all the way into the upper 60s at the beach and lower 70s inland.
The first of several rain makers this week will arrive on Tuesday with showers increasing through the day. The best chance of rain will arrive during the late afternoon and evening. No flooding rain or severe storms are expected. Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will soar to 70 at the beach and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee.
The region will see a brief break from the rain on Wednesday with just a stray shower possible and temperatures in the 60s to near 70.
The next rain maker arrives on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms arriving by the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will send temperatures into the lower to middle 70s ahead of the rain.
Cooler weather will return once again by Friday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.