FIRST ALERT: Great Pee Dee River forecast to reach major flood stage

At 17.0 feet, flooding worsens west of Interstate 95 and water may begin surrounding homes in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas. Homes off River Road may become isolated by flood waters. Water may also affect yards off Planetarium Road and fields off deep Branch Road. East of Lumberton, the lowest homes in the Pines area may be flooded and homes may be surrounded by water in the Pines area and between the Pepsi plant and the river. Chickenfoot Road, Noir Street and Hestertown Road may be impassable.