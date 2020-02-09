FIRST ALERT: Great Pee Dee River forecast to reach major flood stage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recent heavy rains have sent local rivers above flood stage with the Great Pee Dee River now forecast to reach major flood stage later this week.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER
The FLOOD WARNING continues for The Great Pee Dee River. As of Sunday the river stage was 21.30 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring now and major flooding is forecast by the end of the week.
The river will continue rising to near 28.2 feet by Friday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter depending on additional rain this week. At 28 feet, there will be extensive flooding of timber land and farm land along the river. Access roads may be damaged by the flood waters and operations at industrial plants along the river will be affected.
LYNCHES RIVER
The FLOOD WARNING continues for The Lynches River at Effingham. As of Sunday the stage was 14.30 feet. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast as the river rises to over 17 feet.
At 17.5 feet, extensive flooding will occur along the river. In addition, flood waters will affect some residential areas up stream near the Sumter County line.
LUMBER RIVER
The FLOOD WARNING continues for The Lumber Near Lumberton. As of Sunday the stage was 17.20 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The river will continue to fall to a stage of 16.6 feet by tomorrow morning.
At 17.0 feet, flooding worsens west of Interstate 95 and water may begin surrounding homes in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas. Homes off River Road may become isolated by flood waters. Water may also affect yards off Planetarium Road and fields off deep Branch Road. East of Lumberton, the lowest homes in the Pines area may be flooded and homes may be surrounded by water in the Pines area and between the Pepsi plant and the river. Chickenfoot Road, Noir Street and Hestertown Road may be impassable.
LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER
The FLOOD WARNING continues for The Little Pee Dee At Galivants Ferry. The current stage was 9.89 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring forecast to continues as the river will continue rising to near 10.2 feet by Monday evening then begin falling. Flood waters will continue to rise in the Fork Retch community located near Nichols. Swampland flooding will increase.
BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY
The FLOOD WARNING continues for The Black Creek At Quinby. As of Sunday the stage was 13.38 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river will continue to fall to a stage of 12.3 feet by Monday morning. Floodwaters will continue to affect one mobile home on Creekside Drive and nearby yards.
