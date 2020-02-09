Charleston Korean War veteran surprised with wish before aggressive cancer treatment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of intense cancer treatment, the Marine Corps League of the Lowcountry granted the wish of a home-bound Korean war veteran with a ceremony to join the organization.
Passionate about service, 84-year-old Robert Jones has wanted to be a part of the national Marine veteran organization for years, but his health has kept him mainly home-bound.
“From head to toe, there’s something that’s been going on for a long time.”
Beating throat cancer once before, Jones is now currently battling aggressive prostate cancer and has dementia.
After hearing about his desire to join, the organization decided to bring the initiation ceremony to Jones, packing league members, family and friends into his apartment over the weekend.
"I feel really honored that all this is going on for me," Jones said.
Commandant of the Marine Corps League Lowcountry Detachment 803, Patricia Gallagher said the surprise was an honor as they don't have many Korean war-era veterans left.
"In the Marine Corps League, we have a saying, no marine is ever left behind," Gallagher said. "So, it's very important for us to make sure that we're inclusive."
In early March, Jones will travel to Jacksonville for two months of treatment. For him and his wife, Margaret, the induction has given a fighting spirit as he faces treatments.
“They wanted to do this before we left. We thought it might get him through his treatments in a really good mood,” Margaret Jones said. “And I think it will.”
