Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a local teen.
15-year-old Layla Rayne Barnhill was last seen leaving North Brunswick High School Friday afternoon. She was seen in a black car wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans, and black and white checkered vans.
She is 5′5″, 110 pounds, with long, straight brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts should contact detectives at 910-616-0499 or call 911.
