Suspect arrested, charged in connection to Murrells Inlet burglaries

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies say they’ve found the man responsible for a string of recent robberies.
Deputies charged Miles Moran Moses, 58, with three counts of 2nd Degree Burglary today in connection to a series of restaurant burglaries and thefts of seafood from Murrells Inlet restaurants. Officials say more charges are pending.
Moses will be held in Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.