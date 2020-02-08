Suspect arrested, charged in connection to Murrells Inlet burglaries

Georgetown County deputies say they’ve found the man responsible for a string of recent robberies. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 8, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 4:51 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies say they’ve found the man responsible for a string of recent robberies.

Deputies charged Miles Moran Moses, 58, with three counts of 2nd Degree Burglary today in connection to a series of restaurant burglaries and thefts of seafood from Murrells Inlet restaurants. Officials say more charges are pending.

Moses will be held in Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

