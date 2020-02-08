SCHP: One dead after truck collides head-on with 18-wheeler outside McColl

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Troopers are still investigating Saturday after a two-car crash just outside McColl left one dead.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver of a 2005 Dodge Truck lost control of their vehicle while headed Northbound on Highway 381 sometime after 1:15 p.m., striking a 18-wheeler head on.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. A passenger inside the Dodge truck was also rushed to a nearby hospital. Officials say the driver of the 2000 Freightliner 18-wheeler was not injured.
The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office remains on the scene and anticipates releasing more information soon.
