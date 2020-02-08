Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors discover dough on a shelf with dried blood

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This week’s Restaurant Scorecard has one of the lowest scores we’ve seen to date.
We begin with Osaka Sushi Buffet at 794 Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors said bare hand contact was observed while cutting cucumbers and while handling lettuce for the buffet.
Health crews said uncooked chicken was found being stored above uncovered cooked shrimp. They added there was food stored uncovered in the reach-in coolers on the cook line.
A spray bottle of bleach was not labeled with a common name, according to the inspection report.
The report also stated that containers of seasonings on the cook line were not marked with a common name of food.
Inspectors found containers of cooked shrimp stored on top of cooked wontons, with no barrier in between.
They also discovered tong handles were stored down in lo mein noodles and a rice paddle was stored in standing water.
A pot observed on the cook line had a hole in the side and the handle for the rice scoop was broken off and stored down in the product, according to the inspection report.
The floor outside the walk-in cooler was found with gouges and missing tiles and those gouges were holding water. The cove base near the three-compartment sink was also missing, the inspection report states.
Inspectors went on to note that twisted and torn metal was protruding off the wall and a table by the three-compartment sink had rusty shelving. They also found torn gaskets around the doors on the make top on the cook line.
The mop sink was observed with build-up.
Inspectors gave Osaka Sushi Buffet a 74 out of 100.
Next up is Pizza Heaven at 708 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed a juice bottle stored on top of raw meat, and dough stored on a shelf where blood from meat had dried.
Health crews also found chemicals stored with food.
There were single-service items stored on floor, according to the inspection report.
Health crews also pointed out all bare wood must be sealed. They also noted that the refrigerator in the kitchen does not meet certain standards.
The gasket on the make top door was also in poor repair.
Inspectors gave Pizza Heaven an 80 out of 100.
Italian food lovers head to Surfside Beach. Paisanos is now open serving pasta, subs, soups and salads at its new restaurant at 720 C on the North Frontage Road next to the karate studio.
A perfect score double play this week. Craft Taco at 7955 North Kings Highway and Dunkin Donuts-Baskin Robbins at 7102 North Kings Highway, both in Myrtle Beach, gave those perfect performances. Congratulations to the two of you.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.