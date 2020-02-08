Police: Woman shot in the head after customer accidentally drops gun at pizza shop

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a woman was shot in the head after another customer accidentally dropped his gun at a pizza shop in Walterboro Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Walterboro Police Department say at 12:18 p.m. officers responded to Dimitrio’s House of Pizza on 656 Bells Hwy in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived they were told that a gun fell from the pocket of a customer, identified as Steven Harrison, and hit the ground.
According to police, when the weapon hit the ground it discharged, striking a woman who was in front of Harrison.
The woman was shot in the back and back of the head area, WPD officials said in a report.
“Colleton County Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim,” CPD officials said.
Harrison was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun.
Police said the woman was conscious and alert. She was flown from Colleton Medical to Trident Hospital.
