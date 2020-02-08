North Myrtle Beach city leaders pass first reading on paid parking changes for 2020

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach is moving forward with changes to its paid parking season during the 2020 season.
Paid parking was implemented in North Myrtle Beach last summer after residents complained about vehicles parking in the median during the summer, which for some, was viewed as a major safety hazard.
The way the current parking ordinance stands, only full-time residents or North Myrtle Beach property owners receive a complimentary decal for cars, golf carts or motorcycles.
The city received input this fall about possible changes to make for the 2020 paid parking season.
One of the biggest requests came from Horry County residents, particularly in the Little River area, asking for a chance to purchase at least one parking decal.
Council passed the first reading of the ordinance Friday afternoon, which would allow Horry County residents to apply for one of 200 parking decals that would be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
”They wanted the opportunity to get that parking decal, they will now have that, we are aware that most residents wanted it for a cheaper price but it is sort of in line with the price point with what other cities are doing and you don’t want to be flooding your parking lots with decals,” said North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.
The decals would be $200.00 each and are good for the full parking season.
The ordinance would also add $2.00 an hour paid parking spots along several side streets off Ocean Boulevard starting in March and running through the end of October.
“We definitely want to use those funds and others to purchase additional land to create more parking,” said Dowling.
The second and final reading of this ordinance for approval will take place on Feb. 17, 2020.
