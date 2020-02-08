Former Florence County sheriff posts $25K bond on probation violation charge

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone is out of jail.
Records at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center show that Boone was released to the street around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
He was arrested Monday after a police report showed he came home intoxicated and started arguing with his wife about finances. The report went on to say that Boone took a baseball bat and hit a cat, along with other items in the home.
He was charged in Florence County with second-degree domestic violence and ill-treatment of animals. A judge set a $10,000 for those charges in Florence County and also ordered him to not have contact with his family. That bond was posted.
Then the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole Services served a warrant on him for a probation violation charge. He was given a $25,000 bond on that charge.
Back in January, Boone pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of misconduct in office charges.
The former sheriff was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to one day in jail. That day was already served when he was first arrested in April 2019.
Additionally, Boone was sentenced to five years’ probation, ordered to pay restitution of approximately $17,014, and required to attend drug and mental health counseling.
The governor removed him from office following the guilty plea.
