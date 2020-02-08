FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies Sunday, another heavy rain maker arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds clear Sunday but another round of heavy rain returns next week.
Light showers hang around Saturday evening but quickly clear out after midnight. Expect the clouds to exit and sunny skies to return by sunrise Sunday. It’s another chill start as temperatures fall into the middle 30s.
Sunny skies prevail throughout Sunday as temperatures turn warmer. Afternoon highs top out around 55°. This is just the beginning on a larger warming trend into next week.
Afternoon highs climb into the lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday despite increasing cloud cover. Skies turn mostly cloud by Monday afternoon and this is ahead of our rain maker set for Tuesday.
Another cold front will arrive Tuesday, ushering in on-and-off rain for most of Tuesday. While severe weather is not expected, a few storms could mix in at times. The rain will be heavy at times with totals around 1″ to 2″ before the rain exits Tuesday evening. Don’t expect a drop in temperatures behind this cold front as afternoon highs remain unseasonably warm through Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.